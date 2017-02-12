Ryan Day advances to World Grand Prix Final

Ryan Day has progressed to the final of the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix after beating Marco Fu 6-4.

The Welshman recovered from 4-2 down by rattling off four frames in a row to reach Sunday's showpiece against Barry Hawkins, who beat Liang Wenbo 6-1 on Friday.

Fu, the 2007 champion, took the opening frame with a clearance of 125 and secured his second ton just four frames later as he moved to within two of victory.

However, Day turned the match around with his run of frames as he booked a first appearance the final since 2008.