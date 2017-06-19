Rassie Erasmus to quit Munster – reports

Rassie Erasmus looks set to bring his stint at Munster to a premature end.

There are reports this morning that the Director of Rugby has handed in his six-month notice at the province, ahead of a move back to South Africa.

It's believed he has been offered a similar role at the South African Rugby Union.

Erasmus will remain in charge for the start of the new season, but it remains to be seen when he officially departs the side, say the Independent.

The news will come as a major blow to Munster who have thrived since his arrival, as they reached the Guinness PRO12 final and the last four of the European Champions Cup.

Speaking last April, Erasmus admitted that a return to his native country would always be a possibility.

“I’m signed here with Munster. One day I would really want to go back to South Africa. I would never close that door totally on myself because I’d like to go coach the Springboks if I’m good enough one day.

“That’s why it’s not a straight up ‘no’. There’s always chats and some of my friends are still there. So I wouldn’t stand here and say ‘no, I’ll never go back’.”