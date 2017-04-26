Rugby Players Ireland CEO to leave role

The CEO of Rugby Players Ireland Omar Hassanein is to leave the organisation after six years in the role, writes Stephen Barry.

The Australian native has overseen a growth in staff from two to 13 in that period but now departs for a position with the International Rugby Players’ Association.

Rugby Players Ireland's Operations Director and Head of Legal Affairs Simon Keogh will take over as Acting CEO until a full-time appointment is made.

Omar Hassanein (right) pictured with Rob Kearney in 2013.

Leinster and Ireland full-back Rob Kearney, who is the current chairman of the representative body, said: “Omar leaves Rugby Players Ireland in a much stronger position than when he found it – much like we as players try to do with our jersey.

“It is a tribute to just how far we as a player’s organisation have come that Omar has been chosen to lead the International Rugby Players Association during the next stage of its development. We wish him all the best and look forward to continuing to work with him in this new capacity.”

Hassanein added: “It is sad to be leaving at what is such an exciting time for the organisation.

“It has been an absolute privilege to be involved in rugby in Ireland for the last six years during which time, we as a players’ organisation have been able to make considerable strides in improving the on and off field environment for Ireland’s rugby players, thereby contributing to the on-going success and development of the game in Ireland.

“I have no doubt, given the commitment of the board and the professionalism and dedication of the staff as well as the long-term support of our incredible sponsors, that the organisation will continue to go from strength to strength.”