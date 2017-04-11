Rugby fans divided on criticism of Nigel Owens from Luke Fitzgerald

There is a disagreement being played out between former Leinster and Ireland back Luke Fitzgerald and Nigel Owens, and it seems like a lot of the sympathy is with the Welsh referee.

Owens is well known for his relaxed manner and on-field quips while officiating at games but Fitzgerald has suggested he sometimes goes too far.

Speaking after Owens refereed the game between Munster and Glasgow on Saturday night, Fitzgerald said: "He shouldn't be commentating on the game.”

Owens had described a move by Billy Holland as a “poor play” after advantage had been called over and Fitzgerald referenced this and other incidents while speaking on the The Left Wing Rugby Show.

"The first job of the referee is to almost be anonymous and that's the first duty for him.”

Fitzgerald also made clear he rated Owens as a referee, adding: "He is taken seriously, he's a brilliant referee, no doubt about that.”

Despite that, Owens felt the need to respond to the criticism on Twitter, saying: ”The game is about the players not the ref. I didn't say a witty thing or a put down.

“I just explained why advantage was over.”

The game is about the players not the ref. I didn't say a witty thing or a put down. I just explained why advantage was over. Nothing more https://t.co/NtwxjIXNyz — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) April 10, 2017

It has become a hot topic on Twitter, with many coming out in support of Owens.

@Nigelrefowens Stay as you are @Nigelrefowens it compliments the game and you have the respect of the players. — Edward Foley (@EdwardFoley) April 11, 2017

@Nigelrefowens Another retired rugby player trying to keep himself relevant. Don't change Nige. Best ref in the world for a reason @lukefitz11 — Daniel John (@Daniel_John08) April 10, 2017

@Nigelrefowens It's called having an empathy & understanding for the game,players & situation, which you judge perfectly - long may it continue — Andy Moore (@Mooro9) April 10, 2017

I really like Nigel Owens' one-liners etc



Pro rugby is a sterile place



It needs more personality, not less — Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) April 10, 2017

@Woolberto @Nigelrefowens he made a light hearted comment explaining context for his decision. Nothing wrong with that. — ormond lad (@ormondlad) April 10, 2017

But there are also those who are in agreement with Fitzgerald.

@thepaulwilliams A Ref's job is to ref the game not a comedy act! he expects respect from players but fails to show it back. — Kieran Ricketts (@Thesuperpig7) April 10, 2017

@Nigelrefowens At it again. I actually don't think you understand. You have NO business telling him its a poor play — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) April 10, 2017

What do you think?