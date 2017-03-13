Ruby Walsh was making a point about 'horrible' Twitter when he took on troll for viral ad

Ahead of this week’s Cheltenham Festival, champion jockey and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh filmed an entertaining spoof for Paddy Power of him confronting one of his Twitter trolls

Comedy purposes aside, Ruby insists he was making a point.

Speaking on today’s Irish Examiner Cheltenham Preview podcast, Ruby said:

“It bothers me as a parent how horrible and abusive people can be on social media when they don't have to put their name or their face to it.

“It’s somehow acceptable.

“I’m 37. It’s not going to make or break or worry me. I’m old enough and bold enough, but I look at it and I look at younger colleagues and I look at my kids and I think of all the teenagers in the world and I think what kind of people are they going to be if this just becomes the norm.

“So I was making a point, that faceless nameless people on Twitter having a pop, they don’t matter…”

In his interview with Irish Examiner Sports Editor Tony Leen, Walsh also expands on his relationship with trainer Willie Mullins:

“Willie Mullins is still my boss. If I’m not in good form, I can’t bark at him...

“At the end of the day, Roy Keane didn’t get away with barking at Alex Ferguson….

“It puts a bit of manners on you…”

Ruby Walsh with Willie Mullins

And he says that someone will eventually beat his Cheltenham winners record, which currently stands at 52.

“It’s an achievement I’ll retire very proud of. Someone will come along and ride more.

"A kid will come along, he might be 17 now, he might be 12, he might even be she, but somebody will do it…”