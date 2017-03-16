Ruby Walsh talks about his prospects for Gold Cup day at Cheltenham

Ruby Walsh has talked to Irish Examiner Racing Correspondent Tommy Lyons about his prospects tomorrow at Cheltenham.

Walsh, who rode four winners today at Prestbury Park, wants to continue that success by winning the race tomorrow.

The champion jockey has won the Gold Cup twice already and talked about his chances with Djakadam for Willie Mullins in the big one.

He said he is hopeful of triumphing, saying: "I'd love to be the one who rides the Gold Cup winner for Willie."