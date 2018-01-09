Ruby Walsh planning to February return from broken leg injury

Ruby Walsh expects to return to action next month as he continues to recover from a broken leg.

The star jockey has been sidelined since November 18 when he fell from Let's Dance in a race at Punchestown.

Walsh is making good progress, though, and should be back in plenty of time before the Cheltenham Festival.

He told Racing UK: "I'd say it's looking mid to late February (for a return to action) - that would be the plan.

"The physio is going well and the doctors are happy with the bone.

"It's essentially 12 weeks for the bone to heal and then how many ever weeks it takes you to get right.

"Seven and a half (weeks) done, seven and a half to go."