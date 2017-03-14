Ruby Walsh on Cheltenham day two: Bellshill is ‘sparking’ and Douvan is simply ‘class’

Ruby Walsh believes his Cheltenham chances will improve as the week goes on, with Douvan an odds-on favourite for tomorrow’s Champion Chase, writes Stephen Barry.

Walsh’s traditional charge on day one, or ‘Ruby Tuesday’, hasn’t materialised. Injuries to Faugheen and Annie Power denied him a good shot at retaining the Champion Hurdle, Limini finished a close third in a thrilling Mares’ Hurdle and Melon missed out in the Supreme Novices’.

Walsh said: “I don’t know if my rides are as strong this year as they have been in the past on Tuesday, but I think it picks up during the week. I think I have better rides on Wednesday.”

Speaking about Mullins’ stable star, Walsh says with a smile: “Douvan just seems to do what Douvan does every day.

“Maybe because he is so spectacularly consistent that they tend to gloss over him a bit. Even in my mind, you just expect him to be working well, you expect him to win well, you expect him to run well. He just does everything the same every day.

“Kauto (Star) was up and down a fraction, in and out. Even though he was ultra-consistent over a number of years, he did do the odd thing every now and then that made him look human, I suppose.

“But Douvan is brilliant. He’s in really good form. David Casey rode him in his last serious bit of work and he was delighted with him.”

Walsh considers Henry de Bromhead’s Special Tiara a threat, but fancies his horse to show his class: “I just think Douvan is a great horse. If they go really hard, it’ll suit him. He’s class.”

In the above video, Walsh tells Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons about Bacardys’ chances going up against the favourite, Neon Wolf, in the Neptune Novices’ Hurdle and saddling Bellshill, who is “starting to spark” after bitter disappointment at Leopardstown, in the RSA Chase.

He also talks about his fancies for the Coral Cup, Cross Country Chase and Champion Bumper.

Listen to Ruby Walsh and more on the Irish Examiner's Cheltenham Preview podcast: