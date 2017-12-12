Ruby Walsh confident of Cheltenham return after leg break
Ruby Walsh is confident of being fully fit from his broken leg in time to ride at the Cheltenham Festival.
The top Irish jump jockey sustained the injury in a fall from Let’s Dance at Punchestown on November 18.
He is hoping to have a smaller cast on his leg soon and aims to begin his physiotherapy in early February.
"The leg is good and seems fine. It’s in plaster of Paris, so I can’t do a whole pile with it, but it’s not sore," Walsh told Racing UK.
"It’s been just over three weeks now so I’m counting down backwards with at least eight and a half to 10 and a half weeks to go before I’m back (riding).
"The plaster cast should come off after Christmas or New Year, and is likely to be replaced by a smaller cast. I can then start the physio properly at the beginning of February, which means I should be at Prestbury Park come mid-March."
