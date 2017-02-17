Ruan Pienaar to make his first start of 2017 for Ulster
17/02/2017 - 13:17:49Back to Sport Home
Ruan Pienaar returns to the Ulster team for their game with Glasgow Warriors tomorrow at the Kingspan Stadium.
The scrum-half has recovered from a knee injury, and he’s joined in the team by Craig Gilroy after his hat-trick of tries for Ireland.
Gilroy’s fellow Irish internationals Luke Marshall and Tommy Bowe also return to the starting line-up.
Ulster team to play Glasgow Warriors:
(15-9): L Ludik, T Bowe, L Marshall, D Cave, C Gilroy, P Nelson, R Pienaar;
(1-8): C Black, J Andrew, R Lutton, P Browne, F van der Merwe, S Reidy, C Henry (C), M Coetzee;
Replacements (16-23): R Herring, A Warwick, W Herbst, K Treadwell, R Diack, P Marshall, J Stockdale, J Owens.
Join the conversation - comment here