Ruan Pienaar to make his first start of 2017 for Ulster

Ruan Pienaar returns to the Ulster team for their game with Glasgow Warriors tomorrow at the Kingspan Stadium.

The scrum-half has recovered from a knee injury, and he’s joined in the team by Craig Gilroy after his hat-trick of tries for Ireland.

Gilroy’s fellow Irish internationals Luke Marshall and Tommy Bowe also return to the starting line-up.

Ulster team to play Glasgow Warriors:

(15-9): L Ludik, T Bowe, L Marshall, D Cave, C Gilroy, P Nelson, R Pienaar;

(1-8): C Black, J Andrew, R Lutton, P Browne, F van der Merwe, S Reidy, C Henry (C), M Coetzee;

Replacements (16-23): R Herring, A Warwick, W Herbst, K Treadwell, R Diack, P Marshall, J Stockdale, J Owens.
