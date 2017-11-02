Roy Keane’s savage assessment of Liverpool will anger Reds fans

You wouldn’t necessarily expect Manchester United legend Roy Keane to have any kind words to say about Liverpool, but even so his assessment of Jurgen Klopp’s side is remarkably brutal.

Republic of Irealnd assistant boss Keane, acting as a pundit during ITV’s Champions League coverage, was asked to assess where Liverpool were under manager Klopp.

And he didn’t hold back.

Keane said he believes believes Liverpool, who beat Maribor 3-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night, are “going nowhere fast”, adding: “If Liverpool were playing out in my back garden I wouldn’t watch them.”

It seemed a slightly surprising assessment given Klopp’s men, who are currently sixth in the Premier League, have been both scoring and conceding plenty in recent weeks.

As some pointed out, there was a certain irony in the fact the quote is most commonly associated with former Liverpool boss Bill Shankly.

Shankly is reputed to have said: “If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I’d draw the curtains.”

It’s also a sentiment Keane has used before, having said something similar about Manchester City last year.

Some felt Keane was on dangerous ground given the style of football Ireland play…

…or United, for that matter.

Some took the opportunity to turn the quote back on the former Celtic midfielder.

But others had more pressing concerns.

