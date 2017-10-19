Roy Keane’s assessment of Arsenal is absolutely brutal

It’s more than 10 years since he hung up his boots, but Manchester United legend Roy Keane is still finding a way to savage the club’s rivals.

Appearing on ITV’s Champions League coverage, Keane found himself part of a conversation about whether Tottenham had overtaken their north London rivals Arsenal.

And he couldn’t resist a little dig.

Dixon (through gritted teeth): "Spurs are in better shape than Arsenal"



Keane: "I think most teams in the PL are ahead of Arsenal now!" pic.twitter.com/qpjjKTqM2v — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 19, 2017

Not quite the punditry equivalent of a two-footed challenge, but certainly a little foul.

All former Gunners defender Lee Dixon could do was grit his teeth and laugh.

But beyond calling out Arsenal, Keane had some very nice things to say about Tottenham, who look well positioned to get out of a difficult Champions League group after taking four points from games with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

"There was a saying 'Lads, it's Tottenham'"



"Those days are over," says Roy Keane "They look like they belong with the top teams in Europe" pic.twitter.com/F27oEYr1MZ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 19, 2017

Keane said Spurs are “rock solid” and “belong with all the top teams in Europe”.

He added: “It looks like they’ll get out of the group and they’ll be a threat, absolutely.

“You still think they’re short one or two players to go on and win the trophy, but certainly getting into the knockout stages, quarter-final maybe – they’ve got a great chance.”

A long way from the days of “lads it’s Tottenham”.