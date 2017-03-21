Roy Keane - We'll be ready for Friday. No excuses

Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane says the national team will be ready for the World Cup qualifier against Wales despite a long injury list.

Providing an injury update on midfielder James McCarthy, Keane said if the Everton player doesn't train tomorrow then it's doubtful he'll play in Friday's clash.

McCarthy sat out training today along with Seamus Coleman, Shane Long and Johnny Hayes.

The Corkman says he'd expect Coleman to train tomorrow.

The Ireland team has been hit injuries ahead of the crucial game with it being announced this morning that Daryl Murphy had lost his fitness battle.

Wes Hoolahan, Ciaran Clark, Shane Duffy and Harry Arter are also out injured while Euro 2016 star Robbie Brady is set to miss out through suspension.

Keane said they were disappointed for the number of players missing out but pointed out that the squad had to focus on the game and the players who were fit.

The assistant manager added that despite the injuries, they've got a good group of players and they'll be ready for Friday, no excuses.