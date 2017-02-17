Roy Keane found the Pogba brothers’ love-in very strange

Chances are that Roy Keane’s reaction to the Pogba brothers’ love-in won’t surprise you, writes Stephen Barry.

Man United’s Paul and Saint-Étienne’s Florentin shared the field for last night’s Europa League tie, and there was no sign of animosity, or even rivalry, between the pair.

The pair exchanged an elaborate handshake and hug in the tunnel pre-game…

Pogba brothers greet each other pre game. pic.twitter.com/qja3nGnc11 — UtdHQ (@UtdHQ) February 16, 2017

…Had a laugh on their way off the field at half-time…

…And danced ‘La Pogbance’ afterwards…

C l'ambiance #lapogbance A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

Florentin even had his brother’s number shaved into his hair.

Keane wasn’t in the mood for it, though, and called it “all a bit strange”.

“Obviously he enjoyed the night with his brother. I was waiting for his mother and his other brother to come on at the end. It was almost like a testimonial,” said the ITV pundit.

“It does (bother me). The boy Pogba, he seems like a bit of a free spirit, a bit of a character. But I think it was a little bit over the top tonight, whether it be before the game or at half-time.

“They've spoken to each other more tonight than I think I've spoken to any of my brothers in the last five years!

“So all a bit strange, and they're probably chatting as we speak after the game.”

Now we know they were actually Pogbancing, Roy.

Keane, however, says it’s just become part of the game.

“I think when the game started, they were focussed on the game. All this stuff before and after the game’s a lot of nonsense, but that's the modern player, I'm afraid.”