Roy Keane didn’t think Barcelona’s CL comeback was worthy of a selfie

They might have recorded the greatest comeback in a Champions League knockout game ever, but Roy Keane reckons Barcelona’s celebratory picture might have been uncalled for.

The five-time winners of Europe’s top competition stunned Paris St Germain, winning 6-5 on aggregate having been 4-0 down, but Keane, who won the trophy in 1999, remained unconvinced.

Do Barca deserve a dressing room selfie after that win? "No" says Roy Keane pic.twitter.com/XE8ClCyrbg — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 8, 2017

Prompted by Mark Pougatch, Roy Keane answered: “No, no, I still say no. No to selfies, no, not in the dressing room. I still wouldn’t agree with that.”

We’re big fans of Glenn Hoddle’s hearty laugh in between Pougatch’s question and Keane’s answer too.

It’s a good job Manchester United’s former captain isn’t on Twitter then – we counted at least six players sharing this photo.

Vamosssss! Nunca podré olvidar esta noche! Orgulloso de este equipo y de nuestra afición!

I can never forget tonight! Proud of this team! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ybtVLnYZa5 — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) March 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Keane’s apparent idea of hell only got worse when the current Superbowl champions, and comeback kings in their own right, congratulated the Spanish side with not one, but TWO photographs.

Welcome to the comeback club!



Congrats on an unbelievable win, @FCBarcelona! pic.twitter.com/UNnEj4wMeJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 8, 2017

Of course, these aren’t technically selfies, but we reckon the point still stands.