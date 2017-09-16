Roy Hodgson suffers defeat in first game in charge of Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson's first game as Crystal Palace manager ended in a 1-0 defeat by Southampton as they set two unwanted records at Selhurst Park.

Their latest loss, via a sixth-minute finish from Steven Davis, means they have become the first ever top-flight team to lose each of their opening five league fixtures without scoring a goal.

That their pursuit of a first league goal of the season is ongoing also takes them past Newcastle's wait of 438 minutes, that dates back to 2005-06.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

"Roy out." - former England striker and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker pokes fun at Palace after they sacked Frank de Boer so early into the season.

Roy out. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 16, 2017

STAR MAN

Mario Lemina: A summer signing from Juventus, the midfielder showed his quality at Selhurst Park. Lemina played a part in June's Champions League final and shone for Saints, breaking up the play impressively and showing his passing range. A dominant presence.

VIEW FROM THE STANDS

After giving Hodgson such a warm welcome and backing even when behind at the break, some of the Palace faithful lost their cool when Ruben Loftus-Cheek's number was held up.

A smattering of boos welcomed the decision to replace their best player with Bakary Sako, while Southampton fans sung the name of Virgil van Dijk shortly after the want-away defender came off the bench for his first appearance since January.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Palace are the first team in top-flight history to lose their opening five fixtures without scoring.

RATINGS

CRYSTAL PALACE

Wayne Hennessey 6

Joel Ward 5

Timothy Fosu-Mensah 6

Scott Dann 7

Jeffrey Schlupp 5

James McArthur 6

Yohan Cabaye 7

Ruben Loftus-Cheek 8

Jason Puncheon 7

Andros Townsend 7

Christian Benteke 5

Subs

Luka Milivojevic (for McArthur, 69) 6

Bakary Sako (for Loftus-Cheek, 78) 6

SOUTHAMPTON

Fraser Forster 8

Cedric Soares 7

Maya Yoshida 7

Wesley Hoedt 8

Ryan Bertrand 7

Oriol Romeu 7

Mario Lemina 8

Nathan Redmond 6

Steven Davis 7

Dusan Tadic 7

Shane Long 7

Subs

James Ward-Prowse (for Redmond, 85) 6

Virgil van Dijk (for Tadic, 87) 6

Manolo Gabbiadini (for Long, 90) 6

NEXT UP

Southampton v Manchester United (Premier League, Saturday 23 September)

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield (Carabao Cup, Tuesday 19 September)