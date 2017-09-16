Roy Hodgson suffers defeat in first game in charge of Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson's first game as Crystal Palace manager ended in a 1-0 defeat by Southampton as they set two unwanted records at Selhurst Park.
Their latest loss, via a sixth-minute finish from Steven Davis, means they have become the first ever top-flight team to lose each of their opening five league fixtures without scoring a goal.
That their pursuit of a first league goal of the season is ongoing also takes them past Newcastle's wait of 438 minutes, that dates back to 2005-06.
TWEET OF THE MATCH
"Roy out." - former England striker and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker pokes fun at Palace after they sacked Frank de Boer so early into the season.
Roy out.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 16, 2017
STAR MAN
Mario Lemina: A summer signing from Juventus, the midfielder showed his quality at Selhurst Park. Lemina played a part in June's Champions League final and shone for Saints, breaking up the play impressively and showing his passing range. A dominant presence.
VIEW FROM THE STANDS
After giving Hodgson such a warm welcome and backing even when behind at the break, some of the Palace faithful lost their cool when Ruben Loftus-Cheek's number was held up.
A smattering of boos welcomed the decision to replace their best player with Bakary Sako, while Southampton fans sung the name of Virgil van Dijk shortly after the want-away defender came off the bench for his first appearance since January.
STAT OF THE MATCH
Palace are the first team in top-flight history to lose their opening five fixtures without scoring.
RATINGS
CRYSTAL PALACE
Wayne Hennessey 6
Joel Ward 5
Timothy Fosu-Mensah 6
Scott Dann 7
Jeffrey Schlupp 5
James McArthur 6
Yohan Cabaye 7
Ruben Loftus-Cheek 8
Jason Puncheon 7
Andros Townsend 7
Christian Benteke 5
Subs
Luka Milivojevic (for McArthur, 69) 6
Bakary Sako (for Loftus-Cheek, 78) 6
SOUTHAMPTON
Fraser Forster 8
Cedric Soares 7
Maya Yoshida 7
Wesley Hoedt 8
Ryan Bertrand 7
Oriol Romeu 7
Mario Lemina 8
Nathan Redmond 6
Steven Davis 7
Dusan Tadic 7
Shane Long 7
Subs
James Ward-Prowse (for Redmond, 85) 6
Virgil van Dijk (for Tadic, 87) 6
Manolo Gabbiadini (for Long, 90) 6
NEXT UP
Southampton v Manchester United (Premier League, Saturday 23 September)
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield (Carabao Cup, Tuesday 19 September)
