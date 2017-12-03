Round-up of results from France, Germany, Italy and Spain

Bundesliga

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored a late winner against his former side as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to win 2-1 at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Boateng curled home an impressive effort in the 80th minute but refused to celebrate against the side with whom he grew up and started his career.

Looking to build on last week's win at struggling Cologne, Hertha had grabbed an early lead through David Selke, only for Marius Wolf to equalise for the visitors just before the half-hour mark.`

Serie A

Goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli made history for Benevento as the Serie A strugglers grabbed a dramatic 2-2 draw against AC Milan.

Brignoli scored with a diving header five minutes into injury time to earn a 2-2 draw and with it his side's first Serie A point after 14 consecutive defeats.

In doing so Brignoli became the first goalkeeper to score in the Italian top flight since Massimo Taibi for Reggina 16 years ago.

Benevento's record-breaking run of losses looked set to continue when Giacomo Bonaventura put the visitors in front in the 38th minute, only for George Puscas to equalise early in the second half.

Nikola Kalinic swiftly headed the visitors back in front but Milan's hopes were hit when Alessio Romagnoli was sent off for a second bookable offence with 15 minutes remaining.

Then Brignoli went forward to get on the end of a Danilo Cataldi free-kick and serve up another blow for Milan, who sacked boss Vincenzo Montella last week.

Absolute scenes in Benevento! Goalkeeper 95th minute equaliser against AC Milan to win their first every point in Serie A. What a header. pic.twitter.com/jL0PhM0zNS — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) December 3, 2017

Meanwhile city rivals Inter Milan took full advantage of their rivals' continued slip-ups by taking over at the top of the table with a 5-0 win over Chievo.

Ivan Perisic scored a hat-trick for Inter, opening the scoring in the 23rd minute before Mauro Icardi doubled his side's advantage before half-time.

Perisic added his second on 57 minutes and after a Milan Skriniar header, the Croatian completed his hat-trick when he poked home a loose ball in injury time.

Fiorentina bounced back from four Serie A games without a win as they cruised to a 3-0 home win over struggling Sassuolo.

Giovanni Simeone opened the scoring for the Viola just past the half-hour mark and further goals from Jordan Veretout and Federico Chiesa sealed victory.

A late goal from Mattia Destro salvaged a late point for Bologna in a 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari, who had led through Joao Pedro's 42nd-minute effort.

Ligue 1

Emiliano Sala rescued a point for Nantes as they lost further ground on Ligue 1's top four after drawing 1-1 at St Etienne.

Nantes, who had lost three of their five previous league games, beat champions Monaco last week, but were left to rue a string of second-half misses after Sala had cancelled out Vincent Pajot's first-half opener for St Etienne.

Midfielder Bryan Dabo's first-half shot hit the crossbar for the home side before Pajot crashed a right-footed shot into the top corner to give St Etienne a deserved half-time lead.

Nantes were much improved in the second period and after several near misses equalised through Sala's 61st-minute header, while both sides spurned chances to snatch a winner.

Lyon bounced back to winning ways as Maxwel Cornet and Mariano were both on target in a 2-1 win at Caen.

Bruno Genesio's side, who slipped to their first Ligue 1 defeat in nine games last week at home against Lille, registered their fifth win on the road this season to maintain their Champions League challenge.

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay set up both goals, with Cornet converting into the bottom corner from inside the penalty area in the 10th minute and Mariano burying a low finish early in the second half.

Home striker Ivan Santini struck in the last minute to ensure an anxious four minutes of time added on for Lyon, but they held on to keep the pressure on rivals Monaco and Marseille, while Caen stay seventh in the table.

LaLiga

Markel Bergara fired 10-man Getafe to a shock victory over second-placed Valencia to leave Barcelona five points clear at the top of the LaLiga table.

Bergara's second-half strike won the day despite the home side having to play for more than an hour with 10 men after Mauro Arambarri picked up two bookings in the space of four minutes.

The midfielder, having already been cautioned for a challenge on Andreas Pereira, incurred the wrath of referee David Medie once again when he fouled Martin Montoya and was dismissed with just with 25 minutes gone.

However, his team-mates battled manfully and got their reward when Bergara smashed home a 66th-minute winner, although they had to survive a late onslaught during which Simone Zaza came close to snatching a point for Valencia.

There was a welcome victory too for Leganes as they came from behind to beat Villarreal 3-1 and end a run of four successive league defeats.

Dani Raba had given the visitors the lead at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on the hour with his first goal for the club, but their advantage lasted just 12 minutes before full-back Diego Rico levelled.

Nabil El Zhar put the home side in front for the first time with nine minutes remaining, but it was left to midfielder Gabriel to seal victory with a third in stoppage time.