Ross Barkley's rejection of Chelsea in the middle of his medical has left fans amazed

Deadline day was briefly lit up by a puzzling piece of transfer news from Chelsea.

Ross Barkley was apparently ready to move to the Stamford Bridge club who had agreed a fee of more than £30m with Everton for the midfielder.

However, he rejected the move in the middle of his medical at Cobham.

The 23-year-old's snub is the latest blow in a string of transfer window disappointments for the Blues - who have missed out on a number of summer targets.

Their former striker Romelu Lukaku was heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge but instead chose to join rivals Manchester United.

In recent days Chelsea had an offered accepted by Arsenal for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who rejected the move in favour of a transfer to Liverpool.

Antonio Conte had also been keen to recruit experienced striker Fernado Llorente from Swansea having worked with the 32-year-old at Juventus but the Spaniard now looks set for Tottenham.

Fans were left confused on Twitter.

Could be worse, could be a Chelsea fan #Deadlineday pic.twitter.com/NPSl4bnEoV — Ben (@10Bensheldon) August 31, 2017

Oh Jesus...Barkley went to Chelsea and changed his mind? #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/c7CZRLJdAj — 🎶 PicnicEd Smith 🎶 (@edsongsofpraise) August 31, 2017

What's going on at Chelsea no brits wanna go there. Rumour has it drinkwater is just there to tease a move #DeadlineDay — The Boss (@renegadeco) August 31, 2017

Paul Merton spelled out the consequences for the Everton player on Sky Sports News.

Paul Merson with an absolute gem on Ross Barkley rejecting Chelsea: "You can't live in Liverpool for the rest of your life". #DeadlineDay 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cXSYwqJZz8 — MrMaskTV #i61 (@MrMaskTV) August 31, 2017

Although there wasn't a shortage of theories from fans on Twitter.

When you're about to sign for Chelsea but you get a text from Poch #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/ThZNYexFcN — Jack Chang (@Jack1chang) August 31, 2017

Ross Barkley rejected Chelsea midway through his medical after realising Eva Carneiro isn't there anymore.#DeadlineDay — Sunny (@sunnycivilian) August 31, 2017

#rossbarkley scared he may have actually had to play a game? #Deadlineday @ChelseaFC — Paul Maxwell (@pauly__maxwell) August 31, 2017

Ross Barkley probably forgot to wear his underwear in Chelsea Medical so he left in between to wear it.#DeadlineDay #DeadlineDayLive — Krunal (@Barcabeat) August 31, 2017

Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, later told Sky Sports News that Barkley "changed his mind" about a move to Chelsea after passing a medical and agreeing terms.

"After the medical we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley's agent, that he changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his position during the January window, that is the latest," he said.

"He is currently injured so I think technically he will be with us because he is under contract for another year so it is a big surprise but that is football."

Still, at least it'll send a little bit of cheer Arsenal's way…