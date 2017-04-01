Ross Barkley was the talk of the Merseyside derby once again, but for all the wrong reasons

Nobody in the Everton squad really showed up for the Merseyside derby, with Liverpool running out 3-1 winners – but one man in particular came in for heavy criticism.

Ross Barkley has long been touted as England’s next big thing, but at the age of 23 – and with performances like this one – it’s unclear whether or not he has any role to play at international level.

One moment in particular stood out for poor Ross – in a promising position in the first half, the Toffee took a dreadful touch, lost the ball, and fouled Dejan Lovren in no uncertain terms.

For this, the Everton midfielder picked up only a booking.

The challenge was vehemently debated on social media – red or yellow?

This social media user however, made a valid point about the referee’s place in the game.

Poor technique from Barkley then, no question, but it wasn’t just the foul that went against him.

Definitely a day to forget for Barkley.
