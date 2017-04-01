Ross Barkley was the talk of the Merseyside derby once again, but for all the wrong reasons

Nobody in the Everton squad really showed up for the Merseyside derby, with Liverpool running out 3-1 winners – but one man in particular came in for heavy criticism.

Ross Barkley has long been touted as England’s next big thing, but at the age of 23 – and with performances like this one – it’s unclear whether or not he has any role to play at international level.

Been so much hype around Barkley and why he should be playing for England. Yet to see any reasons in this game. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) April 1, 2017

One moment in particular stood out for poor Ross – in a promising position in the first half, the Toffee took a dreadful touch, lost the ball, and fouled Dejan Lovren in no uncertain terms.

For this, the Everton midfielder picked up only a booking.

Some image this...



This is Ross Barkley's challenge on Dejan Lovren that resulted in his booking https://t.co/m7L9qxjkN7 #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/Sq3JcG5DWC — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 1, 2017

The challenge was vehemently debated on social media – red or yellow?

If referee gives #Barkley a yellow, it means he has seen the challenge, which begs the question: How's that tackle not a red card??? #LIVEVE — Alejandro Moreno (@AleMorenoESPN) April 1, 2017

Poor touch, clumsy and late tackle by Ross Barkley but JUST on the yellow side of the law for me. Lacked excessive force. #LIVEVE Rm. — The 2 Robbies (@The2RobbiesNBC) April 1, 2017

This social media user however, made a valid point about the referee’s place in the game.

If Anthony Taylor books Barkley early on for one of the two poor challenges he made, we would probably avoid the really nasty one on Lovren — John Bradley (@JBcommentator) April 1, 2017

Poor technique from Barkley then, no question, but it wasn’t just the foul that went against him.

Ross Barkley's passing accuracy just 63.6% so far. That's woeful. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) April 1, 2017

Only 18 months between Coutinho and Barkley, but one is so much further ahead of the other.. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) April 1, 2017

Definitely a day to forget for Barkley.