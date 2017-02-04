Ross Barkley celebrated before he'd even scored as Everton put six past Bournemouth

Everton’s Romelu Lukaku took the match ball and the headlines in Everton’s 6-3 win against Bournemouth after scoring four goals, but it was Ross Barkley who took centre stage with Everton’s sixth.

The game was basically over as the midfielder rounded the goalkeeper with the goal gaping, so he had a little fun before making it six in the 94th minute.

The Englishman earned a goal and an assist at Goodison Park. He’s starting to put in the kind of performance many expected of him earlier in his career.

Fans loved it – how often do you see someone with the confidence to celebrate BEFORE scoring?

But was it a little too cocky with the score 5-3 and the game effectively over?

Who among us can say they wouldn’t have laughed if he’d missed?
