Ross Barkley celebrated before he'd even scored as Everton put six past Bournemouth
04/02/2017 - 20:16:30Back to Sport Home
Everton’s Romelu Lukaku took the match ball and the headlines in Everton’s 6-3 win against Bournemouth after scoring four goals, but it was Ross Barkley who took centre stage with Everton’s sixth.
The game was basically over as the midfielder rounded the goalkeeper with the goal gaping, so he had a little fun before making it six in the 94th minute.
Ross Barkley celebrates BEFORE scoring Everton's sixth goal vs. Bournemouth.— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 4, 2017
Bold move. 😎 pic.twitter.com/soORpkG0EE
QUALITY: Ross Barkley celebrated @Everton's sixth goal vs Bournemouth...before he put it in. 😅👏 pic.twitter.com/7BvAI6Xt81— SPORF (@Sporf) February 4, 2017
The Englishman earned a goal and an assist at Goodison Park. He’s starting to put in the kind of performance many expected of him earlier in his career.
You know you've had an outstanding match when you celebrate your goal before you've scored it 😂😂😂. Unreal today @RBarkley20 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— Anton Powers (@AntonPowers) February 4, 2017
Fans loved it – how often do you see someone with the confidence to celebrate BEFORE scoring?
Love you lad never leave @RBarkley20— Charlie Flavell (@charlie1flav) February 4, 2017
Ross Barkley celebrating before he actually scored is the highlight of the weekend, possibly.— Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) February 4, 2017
But was it a little too cocky with the score 5-3 and the game effectively over?
Ross Barkley celebrating before scoring.— From The Stands (@FromTStands) February 4, 2017
Next level cockiness. pic.twitter.com/ZSaxmOtq0B
Who among us can say they wouldn’t have laughed if he’d missed?
Join the conversation - comment here