Roscommon stalwart Donie Shine dies

Donie Shine, who played for and managed Roscommon in a long career of service to the Rossies, had died following a battle with illness.

Reacting to the news today Chairman of Coiste Chontae Ros Comain Seamus Sweeney said first and foremost Donie Shine was a dedicated family man, as well as a stalwart of the GAA.

The Clann na nGael club man managed Roscommon in two separate spells and won eight county titles in-a-row with his club.

“I’ve known Donie for many years and when I first came on the executive of Roscommon GAA in 2006 Donie was the County Development Officer," Mr Sweeney said.

“Donie of course played for and managed Roscommon senior footballers and his beloved Clann na nGael. Donie will forever be associated with the great Clann teams that dominated Roscommon and Connacht football in the 1980’s and 90s.”

Mr Shine’s son, also Donie, is a current member of the Roscommon senior team.

“As a parent, he got great pride from all his children and what they did, however I’m sure he took great delight from the All Ireland minor final victory in 2006 when his own son Donie was outstanding and his Clann na nGael club mate David Flynn was captain.

“In more recent years Donie has been the expert voice on Shannonside FM with Willie Hegarty as they commentated on Roscommon football games both club and county.”

Tributes have been paid online.

Donie Shine was a decent GAA man with the kind of personality that portrayed @ClannGAA and @RoscommonGAA in a positive light. May he RIP — Ian Cooney (@cooney_ian) April 28, 2017

So sorry to hear of the passing of Donie Shine Senior. A Gent. Sympathy to his family, friends and all in Clan Na nGael and @RoscommonGAA — John Mulligan (@Mulliganj) April 28, 2017

Donie Shine - a gentleman-a GAA giant- a great character- they don't make them like that any more RIP- sympathy to family and friends #donie — Seamus Duke (@SeamusDuke) April 28, 2017