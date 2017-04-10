Rory McIlroy - Too little too late for green jacket at the Masters

Rory McIlroy's best round of the week at Augusta National proved too little too late as quest for a green jacket was put down as another missed opportunity at the Masters, writes the Irish Examiner's Simon Lewis.

A three-under-par 69 on Sunday gave the world number two his fourth consecutive top-10 finish in the year's opening major championship but a tie for seventh will be of no comfort to a man seeking the final leg of a career grand slam.

As 54-hole co-leaders Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia duelled down the home straight in the final pairing on a glorious evening amidst the pine trees, four-time major champion McIlroy once again saw his hopes extinguished.

The Irishman, 27, spent his week watching the pace-setters stay tantalisingly out of his reach as he searched for the spark that would turn his solid play into the spectacular golf that would help him bridge the gap to the top of the leaderboard.

While Charley Hoffman stole a march on the field with a seven-under 65 despite high and gusting winds on day one, McIlroy shot a level 72 and when Garcia posted a Friday 69 to join the American in the halfway lead, the world number two could only manage a one-over 73.

That left McIlroy promising an aggressive approach to his third round as he reflected on the error of his tentative ways at the same stage 12 months earlier, when caution failed to stay the course in a last-pairing battle with Jordan Spieth.Yet once again, McIlroy could not join the leaders, his one-under 71 failing to close the deficit as Rose fired a 67 to tie Garcia in the 54-hole lead.

A clearly frustrated McIlroy said on Saturday night he would need to surpass his best round of 65 here if he was to make up the six shots he trailed Garcia and Rose going into the final round.

Yet McIlroy failed to concern them last night, despite an early birdie at the par-five second. He bogeyed the par-three fourth, exposing again his Achilles' heel of 2016 and though he completed a sweep of birdies on the four par fives, without dropping further shots to move to three under, McIlroy's ambitions were put on hold for at least another 12 months.

"It wasn't quite as adventurous as previous Masters," McIlroy said. "I didn't have any high nine-hole scores that were in the 40s. It was quite a consistent, steady Masters. I wasn't quite good enough.

"I felt like I had an opportunity (on Saturday) to shoot something in the 60s that would have got me closer to the lead today and I didn't quite do that. It was a case of what could have been.

"I feel like I gave a decent account of myself and I will come back next year and try again. I am getting more comfortable here. My record over the last four years reflects that.

"Top 10s aren't good enough but it is going in the right direction. Every time I come back here I feel like I have a chance to win so hopefully next year it is 10th time lucky."