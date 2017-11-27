Rory McIlroy to make competitive golf return in January

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will return to competitive golf in January.

The former World Number One has taken prolonged break from the sport, having battled with injury throughout the year.

McIlroy was planning to be out of action for three months, and now says he will tee off at the Omega Dubai Classic on the 25th January.

Delighted to be teeing it up at the @OMEGAGolfDubai in January and later today have an exciting competition to share with everyone!! ⛳️🎤 #MadeForGreatness #OmegaDubaiClassics pic.twitter.com/ZXHm4UG65G — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) November 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire has been named the 2017 Global Golf Post Female Amateur of the Year.

The Cavan woman, who is studying at Duke University, won this year's Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship.

22-year-old Maguire was also second in the NCAA Championship individual standings.