Rory McIlroy retains best friend Harry Diamond as caddy for 2018

Rory McIlroy has retained his best friend Harry Diamond as his caddie for the 2018 season.

Diamond worked the bag for the four-time major winner for seven events in 2017 following McIlroy's split with long-time caddie JP Fitzgerald.

The world number 10 is set to play eight tournaments before next year's Masters.

At the QBE Shootout in Florida, Irish duo Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are five-under after seven holes on day one.

Brendan Steele and Keegan Bradley lead at eight-under through eight holes.

On the European Tour, Tapio Pulkkanen has a one-shot lead at 14-under par after two rounds of the Jo-Burg Open.

Shubhankar Sharma leads the chase at 13-under with Erik van Rooyen and Mikko Korhonen both 12-under into the weekend.

Gavin Moynihan missed the cut.