Rory McIlroy outside projected cut at Irish Open with five holes to play

Rory McIlroy remains below the cut line on two under after 13 holes on the second day of the Irish Open in Portstewart.

Daniel Im leads on 12 under after 17 while John Rahm of Spain is second on 11 under after 14.

Paul Dunne is six under after 14 while Gavin Moynihan is four under through eight.

Graeme McDowell starts from five under later while Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington both start at lunchtime from four under.