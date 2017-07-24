Rory McIlroy confident he has turned a corner

Rory McIlroy is confident that he’s turned a corner and feels he has momentum going into the final major of the year - the USPGA Championship.

After three missed cuts in his last four tournaments, the world number four had a strong finish to place joint-fourth at the Open yesterday.

The US PGA Championship will be played at Quail Hollow in three weeks time, where McIlroy holds the course record of 61.

"Im excited for the next few weeks ... I’ll have some relaly good vibes going into that week.

McIlroy will also play The Bridgestone Invitational in preparation for a tilt at a fifth major.