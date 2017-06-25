Rory Best to captain Lions against Hurricanes on Tuesday

Rory Best will captain the British and Irish Lions in Tuesday's Hurricanes clash, with George Kruis the only tourist asked to feature again having played in the first Test defeat to the All Blacks.

Kruis played the entirety of Saturday's 30-15 loss to New Zealand in the Test series opener in Auckland - and will now take a seat on the bench to face the Hurricanes just three days later.

England lock Kruis' inclusion for the Lions' final midweek game - just four days before the second All Blacks clash - could leave his Test berth in doubt, provided there are no new injuries in the camp.

George North starts on the left wing, with Saracens second row Kruis featuring in the Lions' midweek team for the first time on tour.

"We are obviously hugely disappointed with the result on Saturday but it is important to regroup," said head coach Warren Gatland, urging his Lions to move past the first Test defeat.

"We know there are a lot of players motivated to go out and get a result for the whole group.

"A few players put their hands up for selection from the Chiefs game and played their way into the Test team, so they know that there is another opportunity for them on Tuesday against the Super Rugby champions."

Wales powerhouse wing North was omitted from the 23 from the first Test and will be desperate to hit back to form after a stuttering tour so far.

Starting locks Iain Henderson and Courtney Lawes will also be itching to produce big games, given the Lions' were overwhelmed in the tight five in their opening Test defeat to the All Blacks.

Alun Wyn Jones was replaced by Maro Itoje after less than 50 minutes of a frustrating showing against the All Blacks. The Lions said immediately after Saturday's Test loss that they were showing no new injury concerns.

The six mid-tour call-ups all take seats on the bench, with Jared Payne named as the final replacement.

Exeter and England flyer Jack Nowell starts at full-back, with Jonathan Joseph and Robbie Henshaw linking up in the centres.

British and Irish Lions team to face the Hurricanes in Wellington on Tuesday:

J Nowell (England), T Seymour (Scotland), J Joseph (England), R Henshaw (Ireland), G North (Wales), D Biggar (Wales), G Laidlaw (Scotland), J Marler (England), R Best (Ireland, capt), D Cole (England), I Henderson (Ireland), C Lawes, J Haskell (both England), J Tipuric (Wales), CJ Stander (Ireland).

Replacements: K Dacey (Wales), A Dell (Scotland), T Francis, C Hill (both Wales), G Kruis (England), G Davies (Wales), F Russell (Scotland), J Payne (Ireland).