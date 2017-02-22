Rooney unlikely to leave Man United for China before end of the season

Wayne Rooney is unlikely to leave Manchester United for the Chinese Super League before its transfer window shuts next week, it is understood.

A month on from becoming United's all-time top scorer, momentum is building suggesting the 31-year-old could leave Old Trafford for pastures new.

Big-spending Chinese clubs have been widely linked with a move for Rooney and reports suggest the forward could even head to the Far East before the CSL transfer window shuts on Tuesday.

It now seems an exit by then is highly unlikely, with the forward instead likely to end the campaign at United.

Rooney's deal at Old Trafford runs until next summer, with United holding the option to extend it by a further year.