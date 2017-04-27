Rooney refuses to say if he is staying at Man United: 'Focus is to try and reach Europa League final'

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will not say if he is going to stay at the club beyond this summer.

There has been plenty of speculation linking the England forward with a move elsewhere in the Premier League, as well as China.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Rooney refused to speculate about what might happen.

"My focus at the minute is to help us try and reach the Europa League final and hopefully win it and to try and make sure we finish in the top four. That's my aim, that's my focus at the minute and that's what I'll do until the end of the season."

Rooney added: "I think that (the speculation) has happened over the last few years. All I can do is keep working, keep trying to - not prove myself, but prove people wrong.

"If I work hard in training I just have to wait and get my chance, as I did against Burnley.

"Everyone mentions my age. I am 31 years of age but I've played a lot of games. I don't think anyone expected me to play 90 minutes after being so long out."

Rooney admitted he found the full 90 minutes a struggle at Turf Moor last Sunday after seeing his playing time restricted this season.

"The last 10 minutes (against Burnley) I was blowing a little bit but I was delighted to get 90 minutes under my belt, and obviously to get the goal.

"I'm happy just to be back in the side and to get the win but also to get the goal. You want to stay in the team and to do that I have to perform well and score goals. That was a good start for me."

Rooney was partnered with Anthony Martial against the Clarets, coming back into the team because of a knee ligament injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and manager Jose Mourinho's decision to rest Marcus Rashford ahead of the Manchester derby.

Rooney has made just 10 Premier League starts this season.