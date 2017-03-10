Roof closed as Wales take on Ireland

Ireland happily agreed to have the Principality Stadium roof closed to face Wales in Friday's pivotal RBS 6 Nations clash in Cardiff.

Joe Schmidt resisted the temptation to recall Jared Payne to Ireland's midfield, persevering with the Robbie Henshaw-Garry Ringrose combination.

Rob Howley had demanded a redemptive performance from his under-fire Wales side, having named the same line-up that slipped up 29-13 in Scotland.

Ireland stamped their intent right from the off when Ringrose repelled Wales talisman Alun Wyn Jones in the tackle, to allow Jack McGrath to force an early turnover.

Rhys Webb's high tackle on Henshaw handed Ireland the chance for first blood, and Johnny Sexton duly opened the scoring from the tee.

Wales escaped punishment after Dan Biggar's questionable pass was smartly intercepted by Sexton.

Fly-half Biggar had already been fortunate to avoid an interception when Sean O'Brien could not quite lay a hand to another risky flat pass.

Wales attacked with bludgeon if not quite sufficient clarity of purpose, but were undone by a careless offside after Jonathan Davies' knock-on.

A bullocking CJ Stander run put Ireland back on the front foot, but the visitors kicked for the corner instead of at goal - and promptly lost the lineout deep in Wales' 22.

Liam Williams' cute grubber forced Sexton to mop up at the back, with Ireland's pivot copping a bang to the head as Davies challenged for the ball.

The British and Irish Lions star departed for a head injury assessment, temporarily replaced by Ulster's Paddy Jackson.

After Davies was cleared of any wrongdoing in the challenge on Sexton, Wales scored a blockbuster try straight from a lineout.

Webb proved the architect, floating the scoring pass out to George North, following Leigh Halfpenny's break.

So maligned for his defence in defeat to Scotland, here North provided the ideal riposte.

Halfpenny missed the conversion, but Wales still led 5-3 at the end of the first quarter.