Ronnie O'Sullivan wasn't too impressed with this caricature of him
When cartoonist Peter Larkin drew a caricature of snooker legend of Ronnie O'Sullivan, we don't think he was expecting this reaction.
The drawing features O'Sullivan's familiar hairstyle and a rocket in reference to Englishman's nickname.
@ronnieo147 Hi Ronnie any chance of a RT of my Art work. Hope you get a chance to see and like it mate!! 🎨👍— Peter Larkin 🎨 (@PeterLarkinArt) October 3, 2017
RT=ArtBoost👌 pic.twitter.com/81f7vFaOKl
Mr Larkin decided to tweet The Rocket about his drawing to find out what he thought - Ronnie wasn't impressed.
"Mate that's awful I know I'm ugly but that's having a laugh," O'Sullivan stated.
Mate that's awful I know I'm ugly but that's having a laugh https://t.co/JeqpvosQwW— Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) October 3, 2017
We can only assume he's joking. We thought it was quite good.
Mr Larking has also given other famous faces the caricature treatment.
From footballers like Man United trio Zlatan Ibrahimović, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba:
My New @Ibra_official Art Work. #Zlatan #ManUtd #MUFC #ChevroletSupportersGallery @ChevroletFC @ManUtd— Peter Larkin 🎨 (@PeterLarkinArt) September 9, 2017
RT=ArtBoost🎨👌 pic.twitter.com/kg6OMPgTku
Cartoon of @paulpogba and @RomeluLukaku9 i did. 🎨#P6R9 #pogba #lukaku #ManUtd— Peter Larkin 🎨 (@PeterLarkinArt) September 5, 2017
RT=ArtBoost👌 pic.twitter.com/7O7CpA7WOm
To acting stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Sylvester Stallone:
My Art Work of Two Legends.. @TheRock and @TheSlyStallone— Peter Larkin 🎨 (@PeterLarkinArt) September 8, 2017
Grew up watching both and still going strong! 💪💪
RT=ArtBoost🎨#TheRock #Stallone pic.twitter.com/Ye5xqcHkDj
Two Irish stars are also included in his collection.
UFC star Conor McGregor:
The Boss and Boss Baby!! 🍀😎💪 RT=ArtBoost🎨 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/zD98vvrojc— Peter Larkin 🎨 (@PeterLarkinArt) September 9, 2017
And Ireland's favourite Mammy, Mrs Brown:
Any @MrsBrownsBoys fans out there!! lol— Peter Larkin 🎨 (@PeterLarkinArt) August 5, 2016
Love the show!! and was fun doing this one. @brendanMrsBrown pic.twitter.com/GWcUYgqKj2
Lovely stuff.
Check out more of Peter Larkin's work here.
