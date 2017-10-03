Ronnie O'Sullivan wasn't too impressed with this caricature of him

Back to Sport Home

Ronnie O'Sullivan wasn't too impressed with this caricature of him

When cartoonist Peter Larkin drew a caricature of snooker legend of Ronnie O'Sullivan, we don't think he was expecting this reaction.

The drawing features O'Sullivan's familiar hairstyle and a rocket in reference to Englishman's nickname.

Mr Larkin decided to tweet The Rocket about his drawing to find out what he thought - Ronnie wasn't impressed.

"Mate that's awful I know I'm ugly but that's having a laugh," O'Sullivan stated.

We can only assume he's joking. We thought it was quite good.

Mr Larking has also given other famous faces the caricature treatment.

From footballers like Man United trio Zlatan Ibrahimović, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba:

To acting stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Sylvester Stallone:

Two Irish stars are also included in his collection.

UFC star Conor McGregor:

And Ireland's favourite Mammy, Mrs Brown:

Lovely stuff.

Check out more of Peter Larkin's work here.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport