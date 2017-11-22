Ronnie O'Sullivan through to third round in Northern Ireland Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan continued his fine form with a 4-0 whitewash of Duane Jones at the Northern Ireland Open.

The five-time world champion, who has recently won the English Open and Shanghai Masters and finished as runner-up in the Champion of Champions, eased into the third round at the Waterfront Hall and rounded off the match with a break of 81.

O'Sullivan will turn 42 next month and remains on target for the £1million bonus prize on offer for any player who collects all four of the Home Nations tournaments, with the Scottish and Welsh Opens still to come.

Home favourite Mark Allen is out after losing a final-frame decider to China's Tian Pengfei. Allen had led three times in the match but Pengfei produced a break of 109 in the seventh frame to win 4-3.

Joe Perry missed out on a possible 147 in the opening frame of his 4-0 win against Matthew Selt, snookering himself behind the pink when looking for position on the blue after potting the brown off its spot.

Neil Robertson and Mark Williams were also 4-0 winners, against Billy Joe Castle and Tom Ford respectively.

Defending champion Mark King also progressed as he overcame Ashley Hugill 4-1 but there was a surprise as Ali Carter lost by the same score line to Xiao Guodong.

Jimmy White remains in the competition after he beat Jak Jones 4-0 on Wednesday evening.