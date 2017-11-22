Ronnie O'Sullivan survives scare to progress in Belfast

Ronnie O'Sullivan survived a scare to book his place in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

O'Sullivan was pushed by Germany's world number 120 Lukas Kleckers, who fired a break of 137 to pull back from an early two-frame deficit.

But O'Sullivan, who had opened with consecutive breaks of 91 and 126, recovered to win the next two frames and seal a 4-2 triumph.

Judd Trump was ousted at the opening stage by Stuart Carrington, who compiled three breaks over 50 as he also secured a 4-2 success.

Stephen Maguire scored back-to-back centuries in a 4-0 win over Basem Eltahhan, while Mark Williams beat veteran Thai James Wattana by the same score.

Defending champion Mark King is safely into the next round with a 4-1 win over Matthew Bolton, having scored a 50 break in the third frame.