Ronnie O'Sullivan reawakens to power into quarter-finals in Glasgow

Ronnie O'Sullivan reawoke his fighting spirit to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open in Glasgow on Thursday.

O'Sullivan took power naps between breaks as he squeezed past Chinese player Li Hang in a final frame decider in their last 16 clash in the afternoon.

But he returned to the table in the evening session to sink Welshman Michael White 4-1 with breaks of 92 and 75.

It was much more convincing than his scrap with Hang, in which he was forced to win the last two frames in order to triumph 4-3.

O'Sullivan told Eurosport: "My doctor's told me to catch some rest whenever I can because he knows I've had a busy eight weeks.

"So even when I thought I shouldn't be sleeping, I've just been sleeping and it's working.

"It's just a little snooze - everyone needs a snooze."

O'Sullivan's win over White was his second in a week after a 6-1 success on the way to winning his sixth career UK title in York.