Ronda Rousey's return to UFC ended so abruptly her career was mourned as another 2016 celebrity tragedy

Ronda Rousey’s hugely anticipated return to UFC ended in failure, after she was knocked out by her opponent Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds.

(John Locher/AP)

UFC 207 promised to be the start of her surge back to the top of her sport after a break of over a year since she was beaten by Holly Holm on November 14 2015.

The swift defeat was only the 29-year-old’s second ever after that fight, having won her first 12 bouts.

Worst end to a famous celebrity in 2016 goes to Ronda Rousey.. 48 second knockout damn I feel bad for her — AFC TW (@raf3_harby) December 31, 2016

https://twitter.com/HistoryToLearn/status/815100211601149956

Rousey was brought down by Nunes through a flurry of blows to the head in much the same way she lost to Holm just over a year ago.

The barrage from 28-year-old Nunes was so severe some viewers weren’t surprised the referee ended the fight.

More I look at replays, worse it gets. Ronda Rousey took 5 shots square in the face as hard as Nunes could throw 'em. Concussion city. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2016

Wow, Amanda Nunes just retired Ronda Rousey. It's over ladies and gentlemens, what a quick first round knockout! Good night! — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) December 31, 2016

Some were wowed by the money at stake in the fight though – others were even inspired by it.

Ronda Rousey just showed us all the quickest way to earn 3 million dollars in less than a minute. #UFC207 — NUFF$AID (@nuffsaidNY) December 31, 2016

When your girl finds out that Ronda Rousey got paid $3 million dollars to get beat up.. 😂 @ufc #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/1Ro2Ekicy7 — Ian Malone (@_mvlone) December 31, 2016

Many were saddened for the American fighting star however, and were quick to show their support.

Honestly I feel bad for Ronda Rousey — Christopher Gonzalez (@Chrissgeovanni) December 31, 2016

Still so much respect for Ronda Rousey, how she has exemplified strength w/failure, owning who she is& elevating ALL female athletes #UFC207 — Jessica Mendoza (@jessmendoza) December 31, 2016

Rousey may return from this defeat, but for now at least the glory – and Bantamweight title – are Nunes’.

(John Locher/AP)

According to one report Nunes had some words for Rousey after the defeat too.

Amanda Nunes came over to Ronda after and said "You did a lot for the sport" — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 31, 2016

Whether this fight – and indeed Nunes’ words – marks a comma or a full stop to Rousey’s career, only time will tell.