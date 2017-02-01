Ronda Rousey 'is probably done' as a UFC fighter, Dana White says

It looks like Amanda Nunes’s stunning knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 is the last we’ll see of Rowdy in the cage.

UFC chief Dana White recently spoke to the star and said his gut feeling was that she wouldn’t be fighting again.

“In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now – again I don’t like saying right here, right now because it’s up to her – but I wouldn’t say she fights again,” White told the UFC Unfiltered podcast, according to MMA Junkie. “I think she’s probably done.”

Rousey was the UFC’s first female fighter and defended her bantamweight belt on six consecutive occasions between 2013 and 2015 – and is widely held up as a trailblazer for women’s MMA.

“She came in and changed the world. She put female fighting on the map. She’s been part of the biggest fights in the history of women’s fighting, and I hope those records can be broken. I don’t know if they can, but I hope they do,” White said.

Nunes, the current women’s bantamweight champion, has had some time to reflect on her victory over Rowdy and particularly her comments towards the former champ following the fight.

“Let me take a moment to explain myself,” Nunes wrote in the caption to the above Instagram photo. “I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do. I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women. #respect”

With three credits in films already – The Expendables 3, Furious 7 and Entourage – there are definitely plenty of avenues open for Rousey.

“She’s so competitive that her career and record meant everything to her,” White said. “And then once she lost, she started to say to herself, ‘What the fuck am I doing? This is my whole life. This is it? I want to experience and start doing other things’.

“She’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”