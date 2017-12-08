Ronan O’Gara to join TV3 panel for Six Nations 2018

TV3 today introduced the presentation team and panel for its exclusive coverage of the NatWest Six Nations 2018, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

Sports broadcaster Joe Molloy has been confirmed as anchor of TV3’s coverage. Joe was most recently part of TV3’s presentation team for the UEFA European Championships 2016 and has presented Newstalk’s ‘Off the Ball’ programme for the last five years.

"I feel very privileged and honoured to be part of TV3’s NatWest Six Nations programming. I’m excited to be part of this great adventure with TV3 and very much look forward to working with such a great team of expert panellists," said Joe.

Confirmed today as part of TV3’s on-air panel line-up are Munster and Ireland legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ronan O’Gara; Grand-slam and Triple Crown winner Shane Horgan; former Leinster captain and Heineken Cup winner Shane Jennings; and former Scotland Head Coach and Australian Rugby broadcaster, Matt Williams.

TV3’s commentary team will be headed up by 212 times capped Munster and former Irish international Alan Quinlan alongside experienced Sports and Rugby commentator Dave McIntyre.

Sinéad Kissane, TV3 Rugby Correspondent will be the touchline reporter with more additions to the team to be announced.

TV3’s coverage of the NatWest Six Nations begins on Saturday, February 3, 2018. All 15 matches of the tournament will be live and exclusive on TV3 and 3player.