Ronan O’Gara‏ reveals slice of life in Christchurch with cheeky tweet

Former Ireland rugby star Ronan O’Gara has just experienced one of the more unsettling aspects of life in his new home in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The former Munster star took up a coaching role at Canterbury Crusaders on an initial two-year contract from January 1.

He took to Twitter last night to report that he was safe after an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude was reported in the region.

The bed was rattling in the middle of the night and it wasn't what you're thinking 😜😜!!4.2 Mag

Earthquake in Christchurch. #allisgood — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) January 19, 2018

Christchurch was the scene of a devastating earthquake on February 22, 2011, which killed 185 people after many buildings were flattened.

The region has experienced occasional tremors since.

- Digital desk