Ronan O’Gara: ‘Cork people picked me up off my knees’

Rugby legend Ronan O’Gara paid an emotional tribute to the people of Cork as he was conferred with the freedom of the city he said he loves, writes Eoin English.

The former Munster and Irish number 10, who held the record for the most Irish caps when he retired from playing the game four years ago, and who still holds the Heineken Cup points record, said the people of the city where he grew up supported him during some of the toughest times of his career.

His recalled the “many dark nights” after Ireland’s poor performance in the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France.

His voice cracked with emotion as he recalled the reception he received a few months later as he lined out in his return game in a Munster-Edinburgh clash in Musgrave Park.

“Everyone gave me an incredible, incredible reception,” he said. “I’ll never forget the people of Cork for that. It was something small to ye, but for me, when I was on my knees, Cork people were there. And that’s what I’ll remember.”

He said he was “unbelievably humbled” to follow in the footsteps of previous sporting legends to receive the Freemen of Cork, including Roy Keane, Sonia O’Sullivan, and Seán Óg Ó hAilpín.

“I didn’t expect this and it’s a little bit surreal but unbelievably humbling,” he said. “People like Roy and Sonia, they are heroes of mine. They were my sporting heroes growing up. I’m up at the big table today.”

Flanked by his wife, Jessica, and their children, Rua, Molly, JJ, Zac and Max, he said: “The kids are a little bit lost for words, which is the first time they’ve ever been like this.

“But it’s fantastic. It will be a great day and will be hugely special for the family. It’s means everything."