Ronan O'Gara: Leicester will try to get at least a losing bonus point against under-pressure Munster

By Daire Walsh

Ronan O’Gara believes the pressure will be on Munster to deliver the goods tomorrow night, when they welcome Leicester Tigers to Thomond Park for their latest encounter in Pool Four of the European Rugby Champions Cup (kick-off 7.45pm).

Speaking at the launch of TV3’s Six Nations coverage at the Aviva Stadium, O’Gara feels there will be an onus on his old side to perform in front of a passionate home crowd, but also believes that Leicester (who currently edge Munster on score difference in the pool standings) will be aiming to return home with at least a losing bonus point to show for their efforts.

O'Gara said: "There’s massive excitement for these games. Munster are at home this weekend. They’re two teams where there’s no love lost between them.

"I think there’s deep respect for each other, which is important, but I think at the same Leicester probably feel that they’re better than Munster and Munster feel they’re better Leicester. Irrespective of where they are.

Clockwise, from left, Ronan O'Gara, Shane Jennings, Shane Horgan, Matt Williams, Alan Quinlan, presenter Joe Molloy, commentator Dave McIntyre, and pitchside reporter Sinead Kissane at TV3's announcement today. Pic: Sportsfile

"I think it’s really hard to win back-to-backs. Really, really difficult, but the pressure is kind of on the home team the first time. Then all of sudden, it flips. If you get momentum from it. Leicester deep down would be looking at getting a bonus point.

"That would be their minimum, and anything over that is a bonus. Munster then want to try and win, deprive them of a bonus point and then get the four tries. It’s all different mind games going on,” O’Gara added.