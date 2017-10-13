Ronan O'Gara: IRFU have tabled 'very attractive offer' to Simon Zebo

By Larry Ryan

The IRFU has tabled a "very attractive offer" to Simon Zebo to fend off interest from a number of Top 14 clubs in France, Ronan O'Gara has revealed.

In his column for the print edition of the Irish Examiner today, O'Gara discusses the issue of wealthy benefactors and the financial impact they are having on European rugby.

In his position as a Racing 92 coach, O'Gara has been meeting with a number of player agents in recent weeks and reveals: "Obviously, the arrival of Montpellier at the table means a lot of wealthy European clubs are being challenged to dig deeper in their pockets if they want to keep up."

And in relation to Irish players being courted by wealthy clubs in France, Rog adds: "This isn’t a faraway war for the IRFU either. In fairness to them, from what I can gather, they haven’t been behind the door in putting a very attractive offer on the table for Simon Zebo to stick with Munster. Zebo’s a mark for a number of French clubs, only one of which, Pau, has stuck their heads above the parapet to date. There are others, but it would appear, from my understanding, that the IRFU has seen off the first of Zebo’s suitors."

But O'Gara warns: "Others will follow for sure."