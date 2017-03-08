Ronan O’Gara among Irish Legends taking on England in memory of Anthony Foley

An Ireland Legends XV will face England in memory of Anthony Foley in the annual curtain-raiser to the Six Nations clash between the two sides.

The exhibition match will take place on Friday, March 17 at the RDS, on the eve of the potential Grand Slam decider between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium.

Household names such as Ronan O’Gara, Gordon D’Arcy, Jerry Flannery, Paddy Wallace and Gavin Duffy will be lining out for the home side.

The England Legends side, boasting four World Cup medals, will feature Mike Tindall, Mark Cueto, Ian Balshaw and Jason Leonard and many more.

Paul O’Connell and his old rival Lawrence Dallaglio will act as waterboys on the day.

Ronan O'Gara will be lining out in the event in memory of former teammate Anthony Foley.

Speaking on the game Shane Byrne said: “We started this fixture back in 2008 and it has grown every year, raising over €600,000 for charity. However, this time around the fixture will take on added significance.

"Anthony played in this game before and I know that he would have loved another crack at the English. They have had the upper hand of late, but we have plenty of Irishmen waiting to take the fight to them for one last time in a green jersey!”

It is not just rugby legends that will take the field as it has been confirmed that all conversions will be taken by celebrities from all walks of life.

Tickets for the legends game are priced from €10 and are available on Ticketmaster.ie.