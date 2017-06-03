Ronaldo will make the headlines but Mario Mandzukic provides moment of Champions League final

Just call him Super Mario.

When football fans learned Real Madrid would be taking on Juventus in the Champions League final, they knew they would be in for a treat.

The first half at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff saw two goals scored within minutes of each other, from both the ‘home’ and ‘away’ team.

Of course it was Cristiano Ronaldo who gave Real the early lead after curling the ball into the net after 20 minutes, but it was Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic’s equaliser that had everyone talking just seven minutes later.

Moments after Zinedine Zidane’s side celebrated the opening goal, Mandzukic stole the thunder with some magic of his own.

The ball did not touch the ground once as it was volleyed between two Juve players, before finding Mandzukic in the penalty area, who expertly flicked it over his head, scoring the sensational goal.

Football fans contemplated whether the Croatian’s sensational equaliser was one of the best goals of the season, or even in Champions League final history.

Both teams still have all to play for in the final 45 minutes, which could see Real lifting the Champions League trophy for the second consecutive year.
