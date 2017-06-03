Ronaldo will make the headlines but Mario Mandzukic provides moment of Champions League final
Just call him Super Mario.
When football fans learned Real Madrid would be taking on Juventus in the Champions League final, they knew they would be in for a treat.
The first half at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff saw two goals scored within minutes of each other, from both the ‘home’ and ‘away’ team.
Of course it was Cristiano Ronaldo who gave Real the early lead after curling the ball into the net after 20 minutes, but it was Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic’s equaliser that had everyone talking just seven minutes later.
Mario Mandžukić becomes the third player to score for two different clubs in a European Cup final— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) June 3, 2017
Moments after Zinedine Zidane’s side celebrated the opening goal, Mandzukic stole the thunder with some magic of his own.
The ball did not touch the ground once as it was volleyed between two Juve players, before finding Mandzukic in the penalty area, who expertly flicked it over his head, scoring the sensational goal.
We all knew that this was going to be that type of final 👌🏽⚽️🔥 #ChampionsLeague— Scotty ⚽️ (@Scottysthemann) June 3, 2017
The debate and battle for the title of Super Mario has finally been settled. Take a bow, Mandzukic.— Hashir (@Oh_Hashir) June 3, 2017
Juventus goal is a work of art. The ball didn't hit the ground from Bonucci to Mandzukic to the goal. Perfection.— Umid Kumar Dey (@UmidKumarDey) June 3, 2017
Football fans contemplated whether the Croatian’s sensational equaliser was one of the best goals of the season, or even in Champions League final history.
Still getting over that goal from Mandzukic. One of the best ones I've ever seen! What a game this is. #UCLfinal— Ashley Crow (@ashleycrow88) June 3, 2017
Take a bow Mandzukic! One of the best goals I've ever seen. 👏 #UCLfinal— Dean Evans (@DDEvans23) June 3, 2017
Best UCL final goal since Zidane in 02? 🤔 #Mandzukic— Oliver Young-Myles (@OMyles90) June 3, 2017
Have we just seen the best goal ever in a @ChampionsLeague final? Wow. #Mandzukic— Michael Clarke (@MClarkeShow) June 3, 2017
Both teams still have all to play for in the final 45 minutes, which could see Real lifting the Champions League trophy for the second consecutive year.
