Ronaldinho providing multiple slam dunk assists is easily the coolest thing you'll see this week
Ronaldinho was a pretty cool footballer, and basketball is a pretty cool sport, so when the two came together it had us all feeling a bit awe-inspired.
The former Brazil World Cup winner and Barcelona legend joined up with pro-dunker Jordan Kilganon, a man with a reported 50-inch leap on him, to create some quite impressive sporting action.
Big Ron looked a bit nervous at first, it’s fair to say.
The pair put on quite a show, performing a scoop-assisted dunk, a standard off-the-board dunk, and finally the show-stopper, the ‘grab the ball and jump over someone’s head’ dunk. There’s really no other way to put that.
Kilganon measures just 6ft 1in, short for a basketball player, but has a huge leap to make up for it, resulting in him being invited to events such as the NBA’s All-Star weekend.
All in all, pretty cool.
