Ronald Koeman 'very disappointed' at Wayne Rooney's drink-driving charge

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said he is "very disappointed" at Wayne Rooney's drink-driving charge and the player will be "dealt with internally at the appropriate time".

However, the Dutch boss also confirmed the former England man would play for Everton against Tottenham on Saturday.

Koeman, reading from a prepared statement at the start of his pre-match press conference, said: "I am very disappointed. In line with any disciplinary matter, this will be dealt with internally by the club at the appropriate time."

Rooney was charged with drink-driving by Cheshire Police on September 1 after being stopped in the early hours of the same day.

He was released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18.