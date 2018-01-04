Romero in goal for United's FA Cup match against Derby

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero will start for Manchester United against Derby, while both Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini are available for Friday's FA Cup third round clash at Old Trafford.

Striker Lukaku could feature six days after coming off on a stretcher against Southampton following a clash of heads, with midfielder Fellaini set to return having been out since November.

Michael Carrick is back training but will not be considered and Antonio Valencia is still at least a week away, so they will remain on the sidelines along with the suspended Ashley Young and injured Eric Bailly.

Provisional squad: Romero, De Gea, Pereira, Tuanzebe, Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Valencia, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Blind, McTominay, Pogba, Herrera, Matic, Fellaini, Lingard, Martial, Rashford, Lukaku, Mata, Mkhitaryan.