Romelu Lukaku nears Everton exit door amid 'agreement' with agent

Romelu Lukaku is a step closer to leaving Everton after revealing he is in talks with another club.

The Belgium international, who scored 25 Premier League goals last season, rejected a new contract offer from the Toffees in March and has now reached an "agreement" with his agent over his future, with a move to Chelsea reported to be on the horizon.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with the Premier League champions as well as Manchester United and Bayern Munich, and indicated that his desire to play in the Champions League will lead him away from Goodison Park.

Speaking after Belgium's 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on Monday, Lukaku told Belgian newspaper HLN: "We are now in talks with the (unnamed) club and I am looking forward.

"I want to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League - that would be best of all."

Antonio Conte's men are strong favourites to re-sign the player, whom they sold to Everton for £28m in 2014, although former Blues boss Jose Mourinho is thought to want him at Old Trafford.

Bayern are latest to be linked with the 24-year-old, who admits a decision has been made.

Lukaku told Sky Sports News: "My agent knows what is going to happen and I know as well.

"I'm staying calm and we have an agreement with the club as well. We stay calm and at least we have a direction where we want to go.

"I'm just going to rest for a few days and then just prepare for next season. I want to put the time in on my holiday to take everything to another level and be better than I was last year."