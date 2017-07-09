Romelu Lukaku: I didn't have to think twice when Man United came calling

Romelu Lukaku has admitted he did not think twice about agreeing to join Manchester United when the opportunity arose, describing the Red Devils as the "biggest club in the world".

United announced on Saturday they had reached an agreement with Everton to sign the 24-year-old in a deal understood to be worth an initial £75m.

Lukaku, who has been on holiday in America, is now set to put the finishing touches on the switch and should then be able to link up with Jose Mourinho's side on their pre-season tour of the States.

The Belgium international admits he is grateful to have been given the chance to join United.

He told ESPN: "It's the biggest club in the world. It's a club that's hungry to win the league again, to be dominant in the world again.

Media narrative: Why would Lukaku choose United over CFC?!



"Biggest club in the world..best stadium..best fans.."



Hope this clears it up. pic.twitter.com/2l9srlq1bd — Doc MUFC (@Doc_Joshi) July 9, 2017

"This is the sort of opportunity that I always wanted since I was a child and when they came calling I didn't have to think twice."

United have yet to make any official announcement about Lukaku apart from confirming a fee had been agreed with Everton.

The club are flying to the United States today to begin an 18-day stay which will include friendlies with Major League Soccer sides the Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, plus matches against Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

Mourinho has been looking for a new striker to cover the loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and had been heavily linked with moves for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Andrea Belotti of Torino and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata this summer.

However, the Europa League winners now look on the verge of sealing a swoop for the prolific Lukaku, who has scored 20-plus goals in each of the past three seasons for Everton.

The former Chelsea player, who had also been reportedly chased by the Blues this summer, added of his impending move to United: "I'm really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.

"Who would say no to the biggest club in the world? The best stadium in England, the best fans, it's the perfect opportunity.

"I always said that I wanted to play for a team that was challenging for every trophy that there is, and I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be that dominant team, that dominant force.

"And if you look at their history it says enough and to become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted, and I'm thankful for the opportunity that they gave me."

Lukaku scored 87 goals for Everton since moving to Goodison Park in a club-record £28m move from Chelsea in 2014.

He has also netted 23 times for Belgium, having made his international debut in 2010 as a 16-year-old.

The former Anderlecht man is now looking to do even better, though, saying: "Now it's time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before and I'm willing to do it and hopefully it will come (off) a good way."