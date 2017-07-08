Romelu Lukaku arrested after Beverly Hills party

Premier League footballer Romelu Lukaku has been arrested in Beverly Hills over raucous partying.

Police said the 24-year-old Everton player, who is reportedly on the verge of signing for Manchester United, was arrested after officers warned him five times to turn down party music.

It is not clear why Lukaku was in the Los Angeles area, although Manchester United play LA Galaxy in a friendly match next weekend.

Sgt Jay Kim said Lukaku was not handcuffed or booked on July 2 for the misdemeanour of excessive noise.

The Belgian international striker scored 25 goals last season and was the second-highest scorer in the Premier League.

Lukaku is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 2.

AP