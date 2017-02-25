Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea go top of the charts and all the rest from the day's Premier League action

At the end of a week where we all fell out of love with the Premier League a little bit due to Claudio Ranieri’s sacking, a few games of football were just what the doctor ordered.

After six games, 14 goals and some record-equalling action, here’s what you might have missed.

Results

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City

Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough

Everton 2-0 Sunderland

Hull City 1-1 Burnley

West Brom 2-1 Bournemouth

Watford 1-1 West Ham

Chelsea share the spoils among themselves

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The only team in the top six to play on Saturday, Chelsea put 11 points between themselves and second place, having played a game more, with a 3-1 win over Swansea.

Furthermore, the Blues demonstrated the depth of their attack with goals from Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Diego Costa, as well as assists from Eden Hazard, Pedro and Fabregas.

Antonio Conte’s clearly been teaching his players the value of sharing – except when it comes to Premier League points of course.

The race for the golden boot heats up

Romelu Lukaku is just 23 years old. Let us repeat that once more: Romelu Lukaku is just 23 years old. He is now Everton’s joint-top goalscorer in Premier League history too.

Rom’s scored 17 goals in the league so far, just one short of his career best 18 from last season, and sits top of this season’s goal-scoring charts with Alexis Sanchez – Diego Costa goes second with 16.

Unbeaten Everton

(Dave Thompson/EMPICS Sport)

Everton were wobbly at the start of the season, but would it surprise you to know they’re unbeaten in their last nine league fixtures?

Ronald Koeman finally has his side reading from the same page as him, collecting six clean sheets on that run, as well as a 4-0 win over Manchester City and a 6-3 win over Bournemouth.

Pretty tasty stuff from the Toffees.

Relegation station

(John Walton/PA)

“This train terminates here, please take all your personal belongings with you when you leave the train – that means you Leicester.”

Yep, it’s getting pretty tight at the bottom. Crystal Palace enjoyed a dream day, beating Middlesbrough 1-0 to drag the Boro into contention, as well as dropping Leicester right into the pit of oblivion – for now at least.

Meanwhile Bournemouth are without a league win since New Year’s Eve, and sit just five points from the drop. Are seven teams now involved in this relegation battle?

Is defence the best form of offence?

(Nick Potts/PA)

There were goals all over the shop at the back, and not in the bad way – today was a day for Premier League defenders to go on an adventure of their own up the pitch, and contribute in the opposition’s penalty area for once.

Patrick van Aanholt scored Crystal Palace’s winner against Middlesbrough, Michael Keane notched Burnley’s equaliser against Hull, and West Brom enjoyed a double from Gareth McAuley and Craig Dawson in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Top stuff from the men at the back – now back to your positions.

Cesc Fabre-stats

Fabregas enjoyed a good day on the road towards what could be his second Premier League title – first up, he illustrated his credentials as the division’s most prominent Spaniard.

300 - Cesc Fabregas will become the first Spaniard to make 300 appearances in the @premierleague. Olé. pic.twitter.com/O8rMbXvzgy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2017

And then he moved up one place in the all-time Premier League assists chart – always happy to lend a hand.

102 - Only Ryan Giggs (162) has provided more Premier League assists than Cesc Fabregas (102 - level with Frank Lampard). Craft. pic.twitter.com/fnXJOj79ZX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2017

Could he catch Ryan Giggs? Probably not.

Leicester’s title-defence officially over

It's official, mathematically Leicester cannot retain the @premierleague title. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 25, 2017

We’re sorry to end on a sad note, but Leicester City can no longer win the 2016/17 Premier League title – after they sacked arguably the greatest manager in their history, that seems an appropriate end to their week.